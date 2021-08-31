Police looking for suspect who stole credit card and made unauthorized purchases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card to make several purchases.

Police said on August 9, the victim reported that his credit card had been stolen and used on August 7.

Police are looking for an adult male who can be seen in the photo below. If you have any information about this crime and want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 888-tips (8477) or submit the information online at http://www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers . If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could earn a cash reward.