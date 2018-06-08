CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Three credit card skimmers were found attached to convenience store ATM's in Corpus Christi's southside over the weekend, and police said there could be more.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, the three "overlay"-type devices were made to fit over the ATM card readers and were fitted with memory cards, download ports, and pinhole cameras to capture the customer's PIN number. They were found at convenience stores in the 5900 block of SPID, 4700 block of SPID, and 3800 block of Wooldridge Drive.

Pinhole camera on overlay device found on convenience store ATM's at 5900 and 4700 SPID.

Police said the card skimmers were all discovered by convenience store clerks and customers, and it is unknown how long they have been there. Police warn it's possible there are more skimmer devices at other locations in the city.

The overlay device that was attached to the plastic keypad shield on the ATM at the convenience store in the 3800 block of Rodd Field. The cover that helped the device blend with the machine has already been removed.

As police continue to investigate the incidents and review surveillance video, they ask that area businesses check on their ATM's to make sure no skimmer devices are attached to them, and that customers carefully monitor their bank account activity for fraudulent transactions.

The back side of the overlay device found on convenience store ATM's at 5900 and 4700 SPID showing the memory card and the download port.

To report any criminal activity, call the police at 361-886-2600.

