Man charged with murder after Corpus Christi police find woman's body in home on Crews St.

The woman's family asked police to perform a welfare check after they hadn't heard from her in days, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was arrested Friday on murder charges after police performed a welfare check on a home on Crews St. and found a woman's body, Corpus Christi police officials said Monday in a press release.

Officers with the CCPD went to the home on the 2400 block of Crews St. on Friday, Dec. 2, after family members asked officers to perform a welfare check on their loved one that they had not heard from in days, officials said. Family members told officers it was unusual for her to not contact them often.

The man at the home would not let officers perform the welfare check, officials said, and that led officers to believe the woman was in danger.

A search warrant was issued for the home and the 46-year-old woman was found dead inside, the statement said.

62-year-old Hector Davila was arrested and charged with murder and transported to the City Detention Center.

