Man found shot in the bed of a truck at the Luby's on Greenwood

When officers arrived, they found a man in the bed of a truck with a gunshot wound.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot in the Luby's parking lot on Greenwood at South Padre Island Drive on Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the bed of a truck with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

There is no word on his condition.

Detectives are looking for the gunman. Call (361) 886-2600 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.