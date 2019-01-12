CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department were busy early Sunday morning.

Four juveniles, on a crime spree, attempted to rob an unidentified person at approximately 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim from the robbery then fired a shot at the truck.

According to CCPD, the four juveniles left the scene of the robbery in Padre Island in the stolen truck.

Police were able to catch up to the juveniles, chasing them all the way to Snowgoose Rd. and Timbergate Dr. where the four juveniles hit a police unit, and then crashed into a curb.

All four juveniles were arrested without further incident.

CCPD tells 3News that all of the juveniles are facing charges of robbery and evading arrest.

This incident is still under investigation, and we will keep you updated with any new developments.

