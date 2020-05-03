CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department needs your help in catching three suspects wanted for burglary.

According to police, an apartment complex on the 5200 block of Kostoryz was burglarized on January 30, 2020, just after 7 a.m.

Police say the property manager arrived at the apartment complex and discovered a garage door that had been pried open.

Burglars took a golf cart and various tools from the garage, totaling in over $3000 in stolen items.

Investigators say the three suspects are pictured in a surveillance video they obtained which clearly shows the three suspects exiting the garage with the stolen property.

Police say if you can provide any additional information about the identity of the suspects to please call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online.

Authorities say if your information leads to an arrest, it could earn you up to $2500 in cash.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: