SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for suspects accused of assaulting, stabbing a man outside a gas station.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Circle K on 5411 Grissom Road.

Police said the victim was confronted by several men in the parking lot. After the victim was stabbed, the suspects fled the scene in a silver Mercedes.

One of the suspects was recorded on the store security camera:

San Antonio Crime Stoppers

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be offered for information leading to arrests.