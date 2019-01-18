LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol now blames a multi-vehicle crash that killed three people last month on a driver that was speeding, drunk and high, according to a report from CSP.

The Dec. 12 crash on Highway 12 near Valdez killed Las Animas County Sheriff's Sergeant Matthew Moreno, 37, Taelor Roybal, 23, and Roybal's son Ezekiel Valdez, 1.

Deputies in two different patrol cars were responding at a high rate of speed to a domestic violence call at about 8 p.m. that day when they were involved in a crash with another car driven by Roybal -- who CSP said was headed in the opposite direction.

Further investigation by CSP revealed that Roybal was traveling at 96 mph in a 45 mph zone as she approached the curve where she collided with Sgt. Moreno. It was later discovered, according to CSP, that Roybal was under the influence of alcohol at twice the legal limit and had a "significant" amount of Oxycontin in her system.

The report also said that both Roybal and Sgt. Moreno were not wearing seatbelts when the crash happened, and that the infant's car seat was not properly secured -- which were also contributing factors in their deaths.

A deputy in Sgt Moreno's vehicle, Deputy Kenny Lopez, 22, along with a deputy in a separate responding patrol car, Deputy Trent Gomez, 25, were also injured in the wreck.

CSP posted a nearly 10 minute video to their YouTube page detailing the investigation into the crash. You can watch that below.

