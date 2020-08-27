Cuban fugitive caught trying to flee U.S. by boat off the coast of Florida

Osvaldo Iglesias Ruiz, 34, was out on bond after being caught with more than 10 kilos at the Checkpoint in Sarita, Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Cuban national appeared in federal court again following the return of a superseding indictment related to the distribution of more than 10 kilograms of cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick, Osvaldo Iglesias Ruiz, 34, is being charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 10 kilograms of cocaine.

"Ruiz was originally charged by criminal complaint in March. He made an initial appearance on those charges but was granted release upon posting bond. Shortly thereafter, authorities caught him as he was allegedly attempting to flee the United States in a boat off the coast of Florida heading towards Cuba. He appeared in court today and ordered into custody pending further criminal proceedings," stated officials.

Officials say, on March 14, Ruiz approached the Javier Vega Jr. checkpoint in Sarita traveling northbound.

"He was allegedly driving a tractor-trailer, but without an attached trailer. The complaint alleges he provided authorities inconsistent answers pertaining to the direction he was traveling. A K-9 also alerted to the rear differential of the vehicle, according to the charges," said agents.

Ruiz was then referred to secondary inspection where authorities allegedly discovered multiple cocaine bundles weighing more than 10 kilograms.

"The drugs have an estimated street value of $250,000. If convicted, Ruiz faces up to life in federal prison and a possible $10 million maximum fine," added Border Patrol Agents.