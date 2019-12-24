The family of Nikel Perkins is urging the person responsible for the 24-year-old woman's death to come forward.

Perkins died early Sunday after she was caught in the crossfire of an argument between two groups, Dallas police said.

“My baby didn’t deserve that. She didn’t bother anybody. I just want justice for Nikel,” said Keidra Perkins, Nikel’s mother.

Nikel Perkins was attending a holiday party for her horseback trail riding group "Buckwild Gang." Family and friends said a scuffle started outside the community center where the party was taking place.

Family and friends say the scuffle did not involve anyone from the trail riding group.

“Nikel loved everybody, she loved to see everybody get along,” Keidra Perkins said. “I just want whoever did it to get caught. They need to go to jail.”

Nikel Perkins was a three-sport athlete who graduated from Ennis High School. She worked as a medical provider at Baylor Scott & White.

“She was a breath of fresh air. She lit up the room,” said her cousin Shenequa Perkins. “Vibrant. A very well-respected young lady.”

Kenny Cox hopes his cousin's killer will come forward.

“I just pray that justice will get served, and whoever you may be, or whoever that did it, I just pray that it will trouble your heart until you can’t get no rest until you decide to turn yourself in," Cox said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dallas police Det. Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this offense.

