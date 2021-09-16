Operation in southeast Dallas leads to 47 arrests, over 100 guns and $1.8 million in cash seized, officials say

The operation happened over 90 days in the Pleasant Grove area by Dallas police, ATF and Texas DPS.

DALLAS — An operation by the Dallas Police Department and federal partners in southeast Dallas led to at least 47 arrests and the seizures of over 100 guns and $1.8 million in cash, officials announced Thursday.

A news conference was held Thursday morning by Dallas police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah to announce the results of an initiative called "Operation Pegasus."

According to officials, the operation was focused on curbing gun violence in the Pleasant Grove area of southeast Dallas. Shah and Garcia said data from federal officials led authorities to focus on that particular area of the city.

"The southeast Dallas Pleasant Grove area has experienced a high concentration of of violent crime. Therefore, narrowing in on this area makes most impact in the short 90-day operation period," Garcia said.

Jeffrey Boshek of the ATF's Dallas Division said the operation involved 117 undercover operations. In those 90 days, 47 arrests were made and over 100 firearms, along with large amounts of drugs, were seized.

Boshek also mentioned that $1.8 million in cash was found in one house alone during the operation. The cash was found inside trash bags, according to Boshek.

"This was something like off TV... that's a significant hit to the narcotics trafficking and the armed narcotics traffickers affecting our streets down there," Boshek said.

The 90-day operation involved members of the Dallas Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and ATF.