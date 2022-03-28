3-year-old dies after shooting, Dallas police say

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning, Dallas police said.
Just before 10 a.m., police said the toddler arrived at the emergency room at Medical City hospital in North Dallas with his mother.
Police said the toddler was suffering from a gunshot wound to head, and was pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives responded to the hospital and are investigating the shooting, police said.
Footage from the scene showed multiple police cars outside of the hospital, with crime scene tape surrounding a sedan.
Investigators were getting conflicting stories on where and how the shooting happened, sources told WFAA.
Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine what led the fatal shooting.
The mother nor child's names have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.