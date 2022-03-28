3-year-old dies after shooting, Dallas police say

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting Monday.

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday morning, Dallas police said.

Just before 10 a.m., police said the toddler arrived at the emergency room at Medical City hospital in North Dallas with his mother.

Police said the toddler was suffering from a gunshot wound to head, and was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the hospital and are investigating the shooting, police said.

Footage from the scene showed multiple police cars outside of the hospital, with crime scene tape surrounding a sedan.

Dallas police sources tell me they are responding to a call at Medical City hospital. A mother showed up there saying her child had been shot. Dallas Crimes Against Persons unit is on the way @wfaa — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) March 28, 2022

Investigators were getting conflicting stories on where and how the shooting happened, sources told WFAA.

Dallas police said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to determine what led the fatal shooting.

The mother nor child's names have been released at this time.

The vehicle police have surrounded the last few hours has been towed away from Medical City Dallas.



A child is dead. And police are still investigating what happened. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/rIhKXnHol4 — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) March 28, 2022