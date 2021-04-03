Dallas police officer arrested on capital murder charges, department says

Bryan Riser has been with the department since August 2008. He was taken into custody Thursday morning, officials said.

DALLAS — A Dallas police officer has been taken into custody and faces two counts of capital murder, according to police officials.

In a news release, DPD confirmed that Bryan Riser was taken into custody Thursday morning. He has been transported to the Dallas County Jail, officials said.

According to officials, although Riser is in custody, he's on administrative leave pending the outcome of an Internal Affairs administrative investigation.

Riser has been with the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division.

No additional details were immediately available.

Chief Eddie Garcia will be holding a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide more details.