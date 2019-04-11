DALLAS — A Dallas woman has been arrested for trafficking and selling two underage family members for sex, an arrest warrant affidavit from the Dallas Police Department reveals.

Victoria Nicole Bautista, 29, was arrested on Oct. 18 on charges of continuously trafficking a person under the age of 18 and compelling a child under the age of 18 into prostitution, the affidavit shows.

Investigators believe Bautista prostituted two children, an 11-year-old and a 16-year-old, between March and October of this year until the 11-year-old told another family member about what was going on, according to the warrant.

The 11-year-old told investigators the alleged abuse began two or three weeks after the child's 11th birthday at a motel in Mesquite. Bautista, the warrant said, told the two minors they needed to go have "sex" with the people inside a black Mercedes that had come to the motel, which is were the children and Bautista were staying at the time.

There were three people inside the car, the warrant said: the driver, the driver's cousin and a third person.

The people inside the car gave the younger child an unknown amount of money, then began to sexually touch both children before taking their and the children's clothes off, and having sex with them, the affidavit states.

Once they were done, the children ran from the car and went to where they were staying with Bautista. She then asked them for the money, but never asked if they were okay, according to the warrant.

After the initial incident, the alleged abuse continued at different motels around the Dallas-Fort Worth area "at least every two weeks" with the driver, the driver's cousin and a different third person every time, the warrant said.

The 11-year-old told police that in October, one of the men hit them on the head and they passed out. When they woke up, a person they did not know was having sex with them, investigators said in the affidavit.

The police became involved when the 11-year-old told a family member about the abuse shortly after the incident in October, according to the warrant.

Bautista is being held on a $200,000 bail for the two charges, Dallas County Jail records show.

