11-year-old boy killed in North Dallas shooting, police say

The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Royal Lane.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in North Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officers arrived at the 6400 block of Royal Lane at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday and found the boy and a woman had been shot. The 11-year-old boy died at the scene, according to authorities, and the woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

The boy's grandmother identified him as Jeremiah Green. She told WFAA she was heartbroken about his tragic death. The family has since started a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral and memorial expenses.

"My grandson was perfect. He loved everyone and he loved life," she said in a statement.

Dallas police said 30-year-old Jakeith Huntley has been arrested in connection with the shooting. The grandmother confirmed to WFAA that he was Green's mother's ex-boyfriend.

WFAA also spoke with a local woman who works nearby as a nanny.

“I always say the kids need to be safe…I always worry about them and say don’t go outside without me,” shared the concerned nanny.

Court records show Huntley has been incarcerated before for crimes involving assault and family violence in Denton County.

Huntley was booked into the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge, police said. Huntley's bail had not been set as of Saturday afternoon, jail records showed.

The investigation is ongoing.