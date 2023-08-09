Three teens arrested in Louisiana after undercover officer shot and carjacked in Dallas, police say

Police said one of the suspects had stolen the officer's covert vehicle after shooting him on Northwest Highway. The vehicle was later found.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced the arrest of three suspects wanted in connection with the shooting of an undercover officer in a carjacking on the northwest side of the city.

DPD said 19-year-old Redricous Lewis, 17-year-old Redtravion Polk and 18-year-old Xavier Cook were arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana, on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

DPD said at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway near Interstate 35E, an officer with the North Crime Response Team called 911 saying he had been shot and his covert vehicle had been stolen.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia told WFAA that a car was parked behind the officer and a suspect with two guns got out and approached his vehicle. The officer then got of his car, and both he and suspect shot at each other.

"Our officer retreated for cover as that gunfire ensued," Garcia said. "The officer was shot at least one time. At least one of the suspects then entered our officer's covert vehicle and both of the suspect vehicles fled the area."

First responders got to the scene and took the officer to Parkland hospital in Dallas. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Police later said the officer was discharged from the hospital.

His covert vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot near the scene.

DPD said the suspects -- Lewis, Polk and Cook -- have been charged with aggravated robbery in the case. DPD also said Polk and Cook face state charges in Louisiana, too.

The investigation is ongoing, and DPD said additional charges are possible.