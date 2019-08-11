CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics Division, along with the Drug Enforcement Agency, responded to a call of a possible narcotics sale this afternoon.

It happened around noon on the 2900 block of Baldwin and Carver Drive where police were alerted to the area.

Authorities then issued a warrant out and searched the area.

3News has learned that one woman was taken into custody by police during the search.

Details are still limited at this time, and there's still no word if any narcotics were found.

