HCSO: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in crash at underground car meet in NW Harris County

A witness captured the crash on video — the driver involved is in custody and facing criminal charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver was going well over 100 mph when he crashed a Chevrolet Camaro in a deadly incident at an underground car meet late Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver is now facing criminal charges for the crash, which a witness captured on video.

Deputies said hundreds were standing along sidewalks on the frontage road as others showed off their vehicles. A witness’ cell phone recorded a yellow Camaro speed by and then crash into a another driver, who was in a Chevrolet Malibu.

The impact sent the Malibu into the crowd of onlookers.

One man was killed and two others, believed to be teenage boys, were seriously injured and had to be airlifted to the hospital. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, and at least five others were treated for various injuries at the scene.

One of the injured teens who was airlifted later died, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed.

Deputies identified the driver of the Camaro as Andrew Mock, 22. He allegedly told the crowd moments before that he was going to do a “fly by.”

I’ve posted quite a bit about illegal street racing being incredibly dangerous & how its become an epidemic in our region. Last night, spectators were standing on both sides of US -290 service rd at 14900 block for a car meet/hot-rod type of event. Two cars crashed, one car left pic.twitter.com/vdQKWLofDX — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 22, 2021

The impact was so severe, Mock's Camaro briefly went airborne, witnesses said.

"There is no more safe haven,” said Sean Teare, Harris County D.A.'s Office, after the crash. “You're going to jail, you're losing your cars, and if you do something like we saw here tonight, you're going to prison for a long long time."

As of early Monday morning, Mock was in custody and facing one count of manslaughter and two counts of assault by reckless driving. Those charges will likely be upgraded after the second death was confirmed, authorities noted.