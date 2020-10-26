HPD says teen girl was killed over 'social media beef' in SW Houston

Houston police said the teen died at the scene and two others were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

HOUSTON — A 16-year-old girl was killed and two other people were wounded Monday in a shooting in southwest Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting was the result of a "social media beef" between the victims and another group of people.

Houston police said no one has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police said the teenage victim, a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man arrived to confront the group they took issue with on social media in the 10800 block of Sharpview Drive, which is near the intersection of Wilcrest Drive and Bellaire Boulevard.

When they arrived, a man in another car opened fire, killing the teen and wounding the other two victims, according to police. They are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The man who opened fire then fled the scene in a maroon or red, four-door sedan with two other women inside, police said.

Police said at least 15 shots were fired and casings were found by the forensics team at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).