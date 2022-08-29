Corpus Christi police find man dead on Nicholson St.

CCPD officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was found dead in Corpus Christi early Monday morning, according to officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department.

CCPD received a call just after 7 a.m. and were dispatched to the 4200 block of Nicholson St., Corpus Christi police said. They found an adult man dead at the scene when they arrived.

Homicide investigators are at the scene trying to determine what happened.

Corpus Christi police said because it is so early in their investigation, they have no other information to release at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting, call Corpus Christi police at 886-2600.

This is a developing story. We will post updates here as they are received.

