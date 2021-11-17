Unlicensed Houston 'beauty consultant' charged with manslaughter after woman dies from silicone injections

The victim reportedly left short of breath and coughing up blood. She tried to get a refund from Lisa Fernandez but died several days later, court documents show.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman is charged with manslaughter after administering silicone injections without a license during a procedure that killed a woman, according to court documents.

Lisa Fernandez, 47, was arrested Tuesday after police said a woman died from silicone butt injections she got on April 24, 2018.

Fernandez obtained the silicone through illegal means and administered it incorrectly, according to court documents.

Investigators said the victim had scheduled two appointments with Fernandez, during which she experienced intense pain. A witness told police the first injection left the victim feeling sick, but she returned the next day for a second round after she was refused a refund.

The victim experienced so much pain during the second visit that the procedure had to be stopped multiple times, court officials said. Police said Fernandez administered the silicone into the victim with a syringe.

The victim reportedly left short of breath and coughing up blood. She was admitted into the emergency room at a local hospital, but she went home before the evaluation was finished.

She tried again to get her money back and was told "no refunds," court officials said.

Police said the victim was soon readmitted to the hospital, where she died on April 30, 2018.

The cause of death was ruled as complications from a silicone pulmonary embolism and homicide detectives were called in to investigate, according to the court.

On Tuesday, Fernandez was arrested for a traffic violation. She allegedly didn't have a driver's license.

Witnesses identified Fernandez as the suspect in the 2018 homicide case during a photo lineup, the court said.

Investigators said Fernandez admitted to knowing the woman had been hospitalized but didn't accompany her to the emergency room to explain to doctors how the procedure was performed or details about the substance used.

In court records, Fernandez was identified as a "beauty consultant" who had been working out of her home since 2004.