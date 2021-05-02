Del Mar College's Black History Month virtual event hacked with explicit racial, sexual content

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A virtual event hosted by Del Mar College in honor of Black History Month was interrupted by hackers earlier today.
The college announced via Facebook that as they were giving a historical presentation, it got hacked with racially motivated and sexually explicit content.
There's no word on exactly what popped up on the screen, but school officials said the college denounces all forms of bigotry, racism and oppression as the content must've contained some harsh undertones.
RELATED: Black History Month serves as a reminder that Black History should be celebrated year-round, historian says
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: