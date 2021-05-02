Del Mar College's Black History Month virtual event hacked with explicit racial, sexual content

School officials said the college denounces all forms of bigotry, racism and oppression as the content must've contained some harsh undertones.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A virtual event hosted by Del Mar College in honor of Black History Month was interrupted by hackers earlier today.

The college announced via Facebook that as they were giving a historical presentation, it got hacked with racially motivated and sexually explicit content.

There's no word on exactly what popped up on the screen, but school officials said the college denounces all forms of bigotry, racism and oppression as the content must've contained some harsh undertones.

Earlier this afternoon, the College hosted a virtual event in celebration of Black History Month. Regrettably, the presentation was hacked in which inappropriate, racially motivated and sexually explicit content was shared. — Del Mar College 😷 (@DelMarCollege) February 5, 2021

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.