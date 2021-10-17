x
Crime

Deputies search for Midland triple murder suspect

Credit: KWES

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County deputies are searching for the man they believe is responsible for shooting three people to death.

Deputies responded to the 1200 block of ECR 124 around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning to a disturbance call. Upon arrival, deputies found three gunshot victims. All were pronounced dead on scene, a news release states.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office identified 23-year-old Kevin Martinez as the prime suspect. Deputies say he fled the scene before they were able to get there.

Three Capital Murder warrants have been issued for Martinez. As of now, Martinez remains at-large. 

Citizens are urged to call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4600 or Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS if they have any information on the Martinez’s whereabouts. 

At this time, next of kin of the deceased have not been notified. 