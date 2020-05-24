BEEVILLE, Texas — Over in Bee County, Deputies say an estimated $25,000 worth of narcotics are now off the streets.



During a traffic stop south of Beeville, a K9 alerted Deputies to drugs inside the vehicle.

Deputies then found a small bag of marijuana and several other bags containing a total of 650 grams of Xanax.



The driver, 20- year-old Jeremiah Martinez, was booked into the Bee County jail for the Delivery or Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, a first-degree felony.

Martinez was also charged with possession of marijuana,and authorities say so far, no bond has been set for Martinez.



