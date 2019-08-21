HOUSTON — A deputy constable was shot during a traffic stop in southwest Houston, the Harris County Precinct 7 Constable's Office said early Wednesday.

The constable's office said the bullet hit the deputy in the chest plate of his bulletproof vest. Another round hit the deputy's flashlight.

The deputy was later identified as Quenton Goodwill, a five-year veteran of the force. A lieutenant with Precinct 7 asked for prayers, saying that fortunately deputy Goodwill is in good health and is okay.

The shooter was later apprehended.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m.

The constable's office said the deputy stopped a driver outside the Missouri City Park and Ride at 13849 Fondren Road. When the deputy approached the suspect's vehicle, the suspect immediately opened fire before any words were exchanged.

The silver Honda car driven by the suspected shooter was stopped near the intersection of West Odem Drive and Post Oak Road, HPD says.

OnScene.TV

The deputy took cover without returning fire as the suspect sped away, and a bystander jumped in to help the deputy.

A witness told KHOU 11 News the deputy constable was able to walk to a stretcher on his own before being loaded into an ambulance. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be released later in the morning.

About 30 minutes after the shooting, Houston police officers spotted the silver Honda car with Florida plates that left the scene. Officers arrested the suspected shooter near the intersection of Post Oak Road and West Orem Drive after a short chase, the police department said.

Inside the suspect's car police said they found a gun along with body armor.

So far authorities have not released the suspect's name.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM