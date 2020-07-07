Deputy constable shot, SWAT finds suspect dead in north Harris County apartment

The deputy is said to be in good condition, and he will make a full recovery, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy constable responding to a domestic disturbance at a north Harris County apartment was ambushed and shot by a person with a rifle early Tuesday morning, according to Constable Mark Herman with Precinct 4.

It happened before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex at 13875 Ella Boulevard, the constable's office tweeted.

Deputy constables were responding to a disturbance call when the suspect opened fire. Deputy constables fired back, and a SWAT team later made entry to the apartment and confirmed shortly before 3 a.m. that the suspect was found dead.

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office have taken over the case. At first, the sheriff said it was believed the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but investigators determined the gunman was killed by a deputy's bullet during the shootout.

The injured deputy was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital in The Woodlands. He was said to be in good condition and will make a full recovery, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office on Twitter.

Constable Herman identified the wounded officer as Deputy Hendrix.

Homicide investigators are now on the scene looking into the suspect's death.

