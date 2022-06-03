Deputy injured after crash at intersection, Pct. 2 says

The suspect fled on foot after the crash, but was eventually taken into custody according to deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deputy was injured after a crash at an intersection, according to Harris County's Precinct 2.

The crashed happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Blackhawk Boulevard and Sagedowne Lane in southeast Harris County.

According to scanner traffic and footage gathered from the scene, the suspect crashed into the side of the deputy's car.

The deputy was allegedly taken to a hospital by an ambulance for a possible leg injury.

The suspect was taken into custody. The condition of the deputy is not known at this time. No information was given as to what caused the accident.