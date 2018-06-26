HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy received medical treatment after coming into contact with a flyer that tested positive for fentanyl.
The opioid can be deadly -- even in tiny doses.
The flyer was one of many placed on deputies’ vehicles around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon outside of their station in the 600 block of Lockwood, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff said the deputy found the flyer on her car and removed it without giving it a thought. As she drove away, she started to feel light-headed and experiencing other symptoms.
The sheriff said the sergeant is alert and receiving treatment.
The sheriff added that they are not sure if deputies were the target of these flyers or if they were placed at random.
At least a dozen other flyers were sent to a lab for testing.
The Harris County Hazmat team is evaluating the scene at Lockwood.
If you see a similar flyer, call authorities and do not touch it.