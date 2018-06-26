HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy received medical treatment after coming into contact with a flyer that tested positive for fentanyl.

The opioid can be deadly -- even in tiny doses.

The flyer was one of many placed on deputies’ vehicles around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon outside of their station in the 600 block of Lockwood, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A Harris County Precinct 5 deputy received medical treatment after coming into contact with a flyer that tested positive the opioid Fentanyl.

The sheriff said the deputy found the flyer on her car and removed it without giving it a thought. As she drove away, she started to feel light-headed and experiencing other symptoms.

The sheriff said the sergeant is alert and receiving treatment.

The sheriff added that they are not sure if deputies were the target of these flyers or if they were placed at random.

URGENT: Flyers placed on the windshields of some #HCSO vehicles this afternoon at 601 Lockwood have tested positive for the opiod Fentanyl. One sergeant who touched a flyer is receiving medical treatment. Call authorities if you see these flyers and DO NOT TOUCH. #hounews #lesm pic.twitter.com/1mp03U8OGn — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

At least a dozen other flyers were sent to a lab for testing.

The Harris County Hazmat team is evaluating the scene at Lockwood.

If you see a similar flyer, call authorities and do not touch it.

UPDATE: The sergeant who came into contact with a flyer that tested positive for Fentanyl is alert and receiving treatment. Harris County Haz-Mat is evaluating the scene at 601 Lockwood. #hounews pic.twitter.com/JBXa93cfXk — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 26, 2018

© 2018 KHOU