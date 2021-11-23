Derek Parra takes plea deal

Following judicial complications, the Derek Parra case has finally reached a conclusion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we reported, Derek Parra has been found not guilty of murder and aggravated assault.

However, Parra pled guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm and has agreed to a plea deal. He has taken 5 years in prison and a $1,000 fine for his charges.

Following the controversy with Judge Inna Klein, the case received a new judge to oversee proceedings. The Honorable Adolfo Cordova of Cameron county presided over the case.

Despite these complications, the punishment hearing proceeded smoothly and saw a resolution to this case.

For more updates on the situation with Judge Inna Klein, stay with us at kiiitv.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.