WANTED: Woman with two warrants related to a fight in downtown Corpus Christi

Video evidence from the assault showed 21-year-old Destiny Garza fighting a woman who had a child in her arms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 21-year-old Destiny Garza who now has two outstanding warrants related to a assault in downtown Corpus Christi last month.

Police say the assault happened on Saturday, February 13, around 5:20 p.m., at a park located on the 1500 block of Ocean Drive in Corpus Christi. Video evidence from the assault showed Garza fighting a woman who had a child in her arms. Police say the child had been placed in danger by the actions of Garza, while she intentionally and knowingly assaulted the victim.

She is described as being 5′ 02″, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Monday, March 13, investigators were able to request and obtain an arrest warrant for Assault Causes Bodily Injury (Class A Misdemeanor – $5,000 Bond).

An additional arrest warrant was requested and obtained on Tuesday, March 16, for Abandon/Endanger Child – Criminal Negligence (State Jail Felony-$20,000 Bond).

If you know how to locate Destiny Garza, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=, it can earn you a cash reward.

