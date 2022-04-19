Suspect in murder of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez arrested again for bond violation; this time, judge denies bond

Frank DeLeon, 17, was charged with murder in January after his ex-girlfriend was shot nearly two dozen times. But he was released on bond two days later.

HOUSTON — The suspect in the shooting death of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez is back behind bars, according to court records.

Frank DeLeon Jr., 17, was charged with murder after Diamond was shot 22 times on Jan. 11 while walking her dog. Houston police say the two were dating until Alvarez found out DeLeon was seeing someone else.

DeLeon was taken into custody on Jan. 17 but set free two days later after posting a small fraction of his $250,000 bond.

Records show that DeLeon was arrested again on Monday, April 18, after GPS records on his ankle monitor showed he violated his bond by leaving home without permission.

"It was relief. I cried. I screamed. And I still must wait for the judge's decision," Diamond's mother, Anna Machado, said at a news conference Tuesday. "I don't think it's fair for me to be fighting for justice for Diamond. They're supposed to be on my side, not on the criminal's side."

DeLeon's lawyer denies the claim, saying cameras at his client's house don't show him leaving and he believes it was a GPS glitch.

Diamond's family and supporters had been demanding for months that DeLeon's bond be revoked. The victim's family told KHOU 11 that they've been getting threats and they don't feel safe since the suspect lives nearby.

"I don't think he deserves another bond. He had his chance, which he didn't deserve and he didn't appreciate," Machado said.

Wearing bright red t-shirts with Diamond's photo, Alvarez's parents were among the families in a bail bond board meeting last week who pleaded with board members to require at least 10% of bonds be paid. Some bail bond companies had been getting around the 10% minimum by allowing defendants to post as little as 2%. After rejecting their calls for change back in March, the bond board agreed under pressure last Wednesday to the 10% minimum for 17 violent felonies.

Citizens rebelling! Speaking from their seats on minimum 10% on surety bonds claiming delay tactics after Angela Rodriguez Chair Harris County Bail Bond said:“Back in college we would pass around the spirit stick in band…” #KHOU11 #DavidCastro #ArleneAlvarez #DiamondAlvarez pic.twitter.com/pdBRadEO6B — Shern-Min Chow 🙋🏻 (@ShernMinKHOU) April 13, 2022

"Nothing's going to bring back my daughter," Machado said Tuesday. "But I'm still here trying to defend my daughter, and I will defend my daughter. I am her voice. We all are."