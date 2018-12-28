CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A family dispute led to a stabbing Friday morning in the 2200 block of Soledad Street.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it happened just after 10 a.m. Friday. Officers said they received a call from employees at the H-E-B on Port saying that a man had told them he had just stabbed his brother. Police went to investigate and discovered that a 48-year-old male had stabbed his 44-year-old brother after an argument at their home.

The 48-year-old male was arrested. His brother was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII