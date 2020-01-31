KINGSVILLE, Texas — Officers were called out to a disturbance at a bar located at U.S. Highway 77, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

According to witnesses, the two males involved in the disturbance had forced a female into their car at gunpoint.

Authorities responding to the emergency call happened to see the vehicle leaving the scene and conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, 26 -year -old Lee David Yancy was wearing an empty gun holster. He had a 9mm pistol located in the center console, according to police.

A backseat passenger, 27-year-old Xavier Membreno, allegedly attempted to swallow 13 small baggies of cocaine and was also arrested.

The female was unharmed and released by the police.

Yancy and Membreno were transported to the Kleberg County Jail, and Yancy was charged with Unlawful Carrying Weapon on Alcohol Premises.

"Membreno was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by a Felon and Tampering With Physical Evidence," said officials.

This is investigation is ongoing, and 3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

