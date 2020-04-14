CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a re-allocation of police department funds for DNA matches of old sexual assault cases.The state Attorney General's office began paying for the testing in 2011 but was not paying for the older test kits.

Deputy Chief Billy Breedlove says that left 117 kits where DNA matching wasn't done and that could help solve other sex crime cases.

"We have seen cases where we have identified cold cases of victims who were sexually assaulted by someone, but then later their evidence was gathered in a different case and goes into that data base and we're able to query that and come up with a suspect," Deputy Breedlove said.

Breedlove says it's like DNA fingerprints, the more than $93K will cover those costs and almost $39K of that figure will come from the 2020 general fund.

