LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say they have a break in a 30-year-old cold case.

Roscoe Smith, 71, is behind bards after police say DNA linked him to an unsolved rape case from 1990.

The victim in the case requested police to re-open the investigation and when they did, detectives discovered there were two untested items from the victim's rape kit.

DNA from those items led police to Smith.

Smith is charged with sodomy, rape and burglary and is expected to appear in front of a judge on Monday.

He's being held at Metro Corrections on a $250,000 full cash bond.

