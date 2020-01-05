INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is hoping the public can help them identify a man who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a local business.

It happened at around 5:10 a.m. Thursday at the Buckhorn Saloon, located on FM 1069. Ingleside police posted images of the suspect to their Facebook page later in the day and asked that the public contact them if they are able to identify him.

If you have any information that can help police, contact them at 361-776-2531. You can also call Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-245-8477.

