CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department are on the lookout for a man they believe could be responsible for at least four robberies in the city's westside.

According to police, the most recent robbery took place just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at the La Paletera on Morgan Avenue and South Port in Bonilla Plaza. Police said they do not know if the suspect displayed a weapon because of conflicting reports.

One family was reportedly inside the shop getting some ice cream at the time of the robbery when the suspect walked in and demanded money. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash. 3News was informed that the family hid in a restroom waiting for the robber to leave.

"He is a suspect in some robberies that occurred earlier this morning and today. He fled in the neighborhood behind us, if any residents have cameras on their homes or the Ring app or anything like that and they can check around that time frame," CCPD Lt. David Saldana said.

Police believe the suspect in Wednesday's robbery could be the suspect behind three other robberies along the 2700 block of Morgan at CVS, McDonald's, and Walgreens.

If you have any information that can help police identify this suspect, call them at 361-886-2600.

