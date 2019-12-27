ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary that happened Thursday night and they are hoping the public can help them identify the suspect.

Security cameras captured footage of the suspect at a home in the Rockport Country Club. Rockport police released that video on Facebook Friday afternoon.

The suspect can be seen approaching the door of a residence and looking through the window. They were wearing white or light-colored clothing and had tools with them including a flashlight and what appears to be a screwdriver.

If you have any information about this crime or the identity of the individual in the security footage, please call the Rockport Police Department at 361-729-111, or call Crime Stoppers at 361-729-8477. You can also provide a tip at www.p3tips.com.

