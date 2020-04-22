ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department put a short video on Facebook Wednesday hoping that somebody might be able to identify an illegal dumping suspects.

The video was shot on Saturday, March 7, and shows a truck pull up on the salt flats near the aquatic center in the 400 block of East Johnson. Police said the driver of the truck then dumped 13 pounds of trash wood.

Code Enforcement officers collected the trash and disposed of it.

Now police are hoping the public can identify the truck in this video so they can catch whoever is responsible. If you have information call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-245-8477.

You can also contact APPD Detective Sgt. Frank Kent at 361-758-5224.

