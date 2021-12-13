Labradoodle, set on fire, expected to survive attack, rescue group says

Someone set Will on fire in DeKalb County. Police are asking for help finding the person or persons who attacked him.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There is heartbreak and anger over what someone did to Will, a Labradoodle who was nearly killed. However, now there is also hope that perhaps the wounded dog can recover.

On Sunday Dec. 5, some time after 10 a.m., someone set fire to Will.

Witnesses did not see who did it, but did see the dog running down Lindsey Drive near Glenwood Avenue, just outside of Decatur in DeKalb County.

Witnesses were able to put out the flames, but Will was still in critical condition.

Police have not yet been able to find out who attacked Will.

Just over a week later, Will’s caregivers now think he has a chance of recovering.

Dog Days Rescue, which oversees Will’s hospitalization and treatments, has been posting updates on its Facebook page, and posting the first photos of Will since he was brought in with severe burns.

The organization's update on Monday night, reads, in part, “Today was a tough day for Will.... (the treatment) painful but necessary... He’s expected to be hospitalized for at least another four weeks....”

Dog Days Rescue also set up an authorized online fundraiser to help pay for Will’s treatments. Currently he is under veterinary care in an animal hospital.

The surgeries, treatments, and medicines Will needs are expected to cost thousands of dollars but thankfully he is responding.

On Sunday, Dog Days Rescue wrote on its Facebook page that Will “is in good spirits, happy and obviously loves all of the love he’s being showered with... quite a ways to go, but he’s being a trooper.”

DeKalb County Police have located Will’s owner, but they have not been able to figure out yet who attacked him and tried to kill him.

There is a reward of up to $7,000 in the case, offered by Crime Stoppers Atlanta, and PETA.