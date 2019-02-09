CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a recent mass shooting in Odessa, Texas, the scene where the suspect was eventually taken down by authorities is still very active.

According to law enforcement agencies 7 people plus the shooter are now dead.

But donations have been made by Wal-Mart to help the law enforcement out in the heat investigating the shooting.

And a baby that was injured during the shooting is recovering and has a planned surgery for Monday, September 2nd for to remove shrapnel from her chest according to Governor Greg Abbott at a press conference.

