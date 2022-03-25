The family members said she was showing off the gun on a live stream when the shooting happened.

ST. LOUIS — Two children were found shot to death in a downtown apartment overnight, and police are investigating it as a murder-suicide. Family members say it started with accidental gunfire.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the shooting just after 2 a.m. at an apartment complex at 10th and Spruce streets. Two children were found dead.

Their identities haven't been released. A police source told 5 On Your Side the victims were a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, and it is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Family members of the deceased children told 5 On Your Side the little girl found the gun and was playing with it when her cousin walked in and saw her. She then accidentally shot him, got upset and shot herself.

A family member said the children were attending a family party at the apartment complex when the shooting happened.

The boy was previously identified as a 13-year-old, but he had just celebrated a birthday.

It was an emotional scene overnight, as family and friends of the victims gathered at the scene.

The shooting was one of several incidents comprising a violent night in St. Louis. At about 4 a.m., an officer shot a man who had stabbed another officer in the vest during a domestic disturbance call on Genevieve Avenue. The officer was not injured.

Also overnight, a man was found shot in the head in a car on the 1000 block of Theobald Street. According to police numbers, at least 31 people have been shot and killed in St. Louis this year.