CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is crediting the State's No Refusal program for more than a dozen DWI arrests in our area this Labor Day weekend.

DPS troopers said 12 of the arrests were first-time offenders, while three were felony-level offenses.

3News is waiting for more information from other law enforcement agencies in South Texas.

Also, the Nueces County District Attorney wanted to thank the Corpus Christi Police Department for their hard work in keeping the streets safe, not just this holiday, but every day.

