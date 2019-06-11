CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Department of Public Safety state trooper was involved in a head-on crash with a DWI driver overnight on northbound I-37, near marker 18.

According to DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley, both the state trooper and driver of the vehicle he collided with are okay, and there were no major injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that the state trooper collided with was traveling the wrong way and was intoxicated. Neither he or the state trooper involved in the crash have been identified.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

