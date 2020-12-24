DPS Troopers discover stolen items while following up on hit and run investigation

Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS tells 3News that troopers were lead to a residence where the driver involved in a fatal hit and run was said to be staying at.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — (Editors Note: The image above is not from where troopers were investigating on Wednesday, December 23.)

Wednesday DPS Troopers followed up on investigating a fatal hit and run and came across stolen items including a U-HAUL during their investigation.

San Antonio resident Toni Kinnard, 61, was killed in the hit-and-run crash near Aransas Pass on Nov. 28, officials with the DPS said.

A private business camera in the area showed that a light-colored pickup truck struck Kinnard and drove away, officials said.

Sgt. Nathan Brandley with DPS tells 3News that Wednesday, December 23 troopers went to a residence on Vance Drive where multiple tips by citizens told troopers the driver who committed the hit and run was staying at.

According to Sgt. Brandley troopers found a stolen U-HAUL truck including stolen items inside. Troopers turned over the stolen items to Corpus Christi Police.

No one was arrested.

