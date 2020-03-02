HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man will be charged with felony murder after a deadly crash in northwest Houston on Sunday evening, deputies said.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. on Bammel N. Houston at Champion Forest.

Deputies believe the driver of a gray pickup was taking a left turn when he struck the driver of a black pickup truck head-on. The driver in the black pickup was killed.

The man in the gray pickup appeared to be heavily intoxicated, deputies said. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries in the wreck.

Authorities later identified the suspect as Jeffery Davis, 57.

Records show this would be his fourth DWI arrest, and he'll face a felony murder charge for Sunday's crash.

Sean Teare, chief of the Vehicular Crimes Division in Harris County, said the district attorney's office would be looking to find where the suspect bought alcohol or where he was possibly overserved.

"What we have here is somebody who has been convicted three times before of DWI – continues to do it," said Teare. "And this always the final outcome. When people continue to do this, we have these tragedies. At the end of the day, this person is facing a minimum of five [years] to maximum of life in prison."

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Records show that on top of his DWI convictions in 1995, 1997 and 2014, the suspect has also previously been arrested for other criminal charges, including assault on a family member.

