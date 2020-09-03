CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is still on the run after crashing a truck into a fence outside a home in Corpus Christi's southside Monday morning.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

Corpus Christi police said they arrived at a home on Melissa Lane and Williams at around 2 a.m. to find a black truck had crashed through a fence. Investigators said the driver was speeding at the time of the crash and ran off.

The truck has been impounded, and police are still trying to track down its driver.

