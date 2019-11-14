HOUSTON — A woman was killed after the SUV was struck by a vehicle being driven by teenage robbery suspects Thursday evening in southwest Houston, police said.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Troulon Drive. Police said two suspects, a 15-year-old driver and 16-year-old passenger, ran a stop sign and hit the victim's car.

Authorities said four undercover officers were watching the stolen car the teens were in and already had marked patrol units around the corner on Beechnut, ready to conduct a felony traffic stop.

However, police said the speeding car turned left on Troulon, ran a stop sign and hit the victim's car. The victim was identified as a woman in her 60s.

Authorities said bystanders tried to help the woman but weren't able to get her out of the car. When first responders arrived and got her out of the vehicle, she was pronounced dead.

Police said the 15-year-old driver will be charged with felony murder, and the 16-year-old passenger will be charged with aggravated robbery. Authorities said they believe the teens are responsible for more crimes and also said they're working to find more members of the robbery crew.

