CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man who prompted a lockdown at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi on Monday morning appeared in a federal court Friday.

Brian Dale Robinson, a 47-year-old man, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Jason Libby to face a weapon charge. Robinson requested his preliminary exam and detention hearing be waived, which was granted by Judge Libby, allowing the trial to get started in this case.

Police officers pursued Robinson after stealing a truck from a Stripes convenience store in Beeville, Texas on Monday. According to the San Patricio County Sheriff's Office, it was around 5:20 a.m. Monday morning, when a pickup was stolen from a Stripes by Robinson.

Once the driver of the stolen truck reached the Harbor Bridge, San Patricio County authorities reached out to the Corpus Christi Police Department. Robinson traveled over 65 miles from Beeville to the Naval Air Base in the stolen Dodge Ram pickup. Authorities said the chase reached speeds up to 103 miles per hour.

The stolen truck, which reportedly contained two guns and a .9mm clip, eventually turned up at the north gate of NAS-Corpus Christi. The driver crashed through a barrier and got out on foot, prompting a lockdown at the base and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

The suspect was taken into custody Monday, shortly after 8 a.m. bu authorities. The lockdown was lifted after police officers did a sweep of the area.

Robinson told officers he was suicidal, and had thoughts of "suicide by cop" but surrendered to officers so no one else would get hurt.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Thorpe Jr., will be prosecuting the case. 3News will keep you updated on this case as more information becomes available.

