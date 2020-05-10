x
Crime

Traffic stops leads to drug bust in San Patricio County

Inside the vehicle, officials found heroin and a large amount of cash.

SAN PATRICIO, Texas — San Patricio County Sheriff's Deputies have been helping fight the war on drugs. 

A deputy noticed Denise Leal from Mathis driving around town and realized she had an active narcotics warrant. When she was pulled over, deputies say she gave a fake name, and was arrested for her warrant.

Inside her vehicle, officials found heroin and a large amount of cash. When she was booked into the San Pat County Jail, she was searched and additional cocaine and methamphetamines were found.

